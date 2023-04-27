Changes At Lake Bryan Includes No Fee To Go To The Restaurant And A New Dock Ramp

Bryan city council members learned during their April 19 workshop of changes at Lake Bryan, which is owned by BTU.

BTU general manager Gary Miller said visitors to the lake’s restaurant no longer have to pay an admission fee. That is after a second gate was installed.

There is also a new dock ramp.

Later this year, construction is scheduled to start on a new maintenance building.

And Miller says next year’s goals is to do a master plan at Lake Bryan.

Miller’s report to the council was followed by a BTU board of directors meeting. A customer operations report during that meeting showed attendance numbers at Lake Bryan during the first six months of the fiscal year. Between October 2022 and March 2023, the number of visitors was down by more than 2,200. Attendance during march was down almost 1,000 compared with the same month last year.

