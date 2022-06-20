Chairman Of Brazos County’s RMA Asks City Councils For Funding And Resolutions Supporting Increasing Vehicle Registration Fees

The chairman of Brazos County’s new regional mobility authority…also known as the RMA…made presentations at the last Bryan and College Station city council meetings.

The only question asked of Barry Moore during the June 14 Bryan council meeting, was the timeline of the RMA’s first three projects.

Moore said that was subject to voter approval this November of a $10 dollar increase in vehicle registration fees.

Moore said with voter approved funding, construction of improvements at Fitch and Arrington could start in one to two years, improved access to the RELLIS campus off Highway 21 could start in three to five years, and the design and proposed route of a loop from the north end of Bryan off FM 2818 to Highway 30 and Fitch could be done in eight years.

Moore also said toll roads are not on the list.

Moore asked both councils and will ask Brazos County and Texas A&M, who all have representatives on the RMA board, to consider $30,000 dollar contributions a year for the next five year towards administrative expenses. Moore says if voters approve raising vehicle registration fees, that money can only be used towards projects.

The only response to the funding request came from College Station councilman Dennis Maloney, who said he supports it if everyone participates.

Moore also asked the councils to consider at a future meeting, adopting a resolution supporting the fee increase.

