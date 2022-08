The College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers met via Zoom earlier this week and began a discussion that could reshape the future of college sports

According to ESPN, the Board (consisting of 11 chancellors and presidents) briefly discussed the possibility of restructuring how college football is governed, with the idea of Power 5 schools being overseen by the College Football Playoff instead of the NCAA.

The NCAA has been the overseer of college athletics since its formation in 1906.