CEO Of St. Joseph Regional Health Reviews Her First Year

The first anniversary has passed for the chief executive officer at St. Joseph regional health, Kim Shaw.

Shaw says 2023 was a combination of slimming the amount of real estate and focusing on growth.

One example was in October performing the Brazos Valley’s first thoracic procedure using a surgical robot.

Another project was the arrival on December 29th of a surgical robot that will be used in full and partial knee replacements.

And Shaw says St. Joseph’s added primary care doctors, surgeons, and specialty providers.

2024 projects includes bringing in people who will recommend an update to St. Joseph’s College Station hospital and start planning a 90th anniversary celebration.

And November 2024 marks ten years since the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, Ohio transferred control of St. Joseph’s to what is now CommonSpirit Health. But Shaw says the sisters are still involved.

Click below to hear Kim Shaw’s visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “CEO of St. Joseph Health reviews her first year” on Spreaker.