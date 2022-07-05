CBS: Big 12 Eyeing Expansion with Pac-12 Teams

The Big 12 Conference is considering more expansion.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports says the conference is meeting with at least four current PAC-12 members: Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.

Dodd says that number could reach up to six.

The news comes less than a week after Pac-12 flagships UCLA and USC announced their future move to the Big 10, which is set to take place in 2024.

The Big 12 is already scheduled to undergo future realignment, as Texas and Oklahoma are bound for the SEC, and Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and Central Florida are set to join the league next July.