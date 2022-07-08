Cavalry Game Recap: Stevenson Continues to Dominate as Cavalry FC Win 2-1 Over Round Rock SC

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Cavalry

Bryan-College Station, Texas (July 7th, 2022)- The (7-2-1) Brazos Valley Cavalry needed a victory over the visiting (4-2-3) Round Rock SC to give them the three points needed to jump into 1st place in the USL2 Lone Star division with three games left in the season. On the back of two Ethan Stevenson goals, the Cavalry take a 2-1 victory in their first matchup against the 4th place Round Rock club.

The Cavalry came out of the gates aggressive and looking to score, dominating the time of possession and the rest of the stat sheet for most of the 1st half. The Cavalry had a ton of great chances, logging five shots on goal in the first 45 minutes compared to Round Rock’s two shots. Stevenson, who came into the game leading the entire USL2 in goals with 14, continued his offensive supremacy. Stevenson’s first goal of the match came in the 26th minute, a header just past the Round Rock keeper off a Ryan Naidoo assist, for a 1-0 Cavalry lead.

Shortly after halftime, Ander Etaxniz received a red card and was sent off in the 51st minute for a handball in the penalty box. Round Rock’s Kenny Brown took the penalty awarded to them off the red card, netting it to tie the game at one apiece.

19 minutes later, the “Stevenson Spectacle” continued as he scored his 2nd goal of the night off an Elliot Cutts assist in the 70th minute to regain the lead for the Brazos Valley Club. Both teams finished the 2nd half with two shots on goal and four fouls committed. The Cavalry finished the match with six corner kicks, two in the 1st and four in the 2nd half.

Domenic Nascimben, five-year keeper for Duquesne men’s soccer, was in goal for the Cavalry all game. Nascimben finished the match with four saves on the night, two in each half.

The Cavalry have two of their last three matches of the regular season against Round Rock; the 2nd match is this Sunday, July 10th at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex and then they’re back at Edible Field to cap off the season Saturday, July 16th!