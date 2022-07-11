Cavalry FC Smother Round Rock SC, Taking a 3-0 Clean Sheet Victory

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Cavalry

Round Rock, Texas (July 10, 2022)- After taking a 2-1 victory over Round Rock SC back on July 7th, the clubs traveled to Round Rock for their 2nd matchup of the season. The Cavalry’s last victory gave them sole ownership of 1st place in the USL2 Lone Star Division with a record of 8-2-1. Round Rock SC sits in 4th place with a record of 4-3-3.

There wasn’t much action for most of the 1st half, with both sides having chances but failing to find the back of the net. Ryan Naidoo broke up the monotony of the 1st half in the 44th minute with his 2nd goal of the season. Naidoo’s goal came from about 25 yards out off an Ethan Stevenson assist.

The 2nd half had more excitement than the 1st, with another two Cavalry goals to give the Cavalry a clean sheet 3-0 victory over Round Rock SC. Ethan Stevenson, USL2 goal-scoring leader from Winthrop University, scored his 17th goal of the season in the 73rd minute of the game to put the Cavalry up by two. Thomas Brulay added some finesse to his freekick goal in the 89th minute. Brulay’s insurance goal for the Cavalry to put them up by three came just before the final buzzer off a freekick from the right side about 25 yards out.

Cavalry keeper, Domenic Nascimben, of Duquesne University, is to thank for most of the club’s defensive success, finishing the game with five saves on the night.

Tonight’s 3-0 win in Round Rock gives the Cavalry their 3rd clean sheet of the season and extends their win streak to three games. The Cavalry have four days to rest before their next match against AHFC Royals at Edible Field on July 14th. Tonight’s win gives the Cavalry their 3rd Division title in five years!