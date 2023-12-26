Cause Of August Apartment Fire In Bryan Is Currently “Undetermined”

Bryan fire investigators say the cause of a fire that destroyed the front section of the 31Thirty apartments that happened the morning of August 29th is “undetermined”.

Firefighter Chris Lamb says what remains of the two story building, which are fenced off, were returned to the property owner.

No residents were injured while some were evacuated from the fire.

Firefighters from Bryan and College Station were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings and a nearby wooded area.

