Cardinals Remove Study Claus in Kyler Murray Contract

The Arizona Cardinals have pulled the independent study addendum in Kyler Murray’s contract after the quarterback held an impromptu press conference Thursday, condemning those who questioned his work ethic.

The addendum called for Murray to perform four hours of independent film study per week during the season.

The Cardinals released a statement following Murray’s press conference, saying the clause was “clearly percieved in ways that were never intended” and that the team’s “confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been.”

Arizona signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a 5-year, $230 million extension with Arizona last week.