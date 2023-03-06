Car Crashes Into A Bryan Duplex And Debris Hits A Resident

A Bryan woman driving a friend’s car Sunday night backs up halfway into a neighbor’s duplex.

Bryan police arrest reports states someone inside the duplex requested an ambulance to be checked out for a leg injury.

The resident was struck from debris while standing five to eight feet away.

The driver, who does not have a license, was behind the wheel of a car with no insurance and expired registration.

58 year old Jessie Kubiak, who denied consuming drugs or alcohol, was arrested for DWI after failing field sobriety tests.

She was also charged with failing to render aid from the injury accident and deadly conduct.

After she was taken to the hospital for a court ordered blood draw, Kubiak was also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

Kubiak, who was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 22nd time since November of 2004, was held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $23,300 dollars.