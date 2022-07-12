Cane Cutters Outhit the Bombers and Take a 9-5 Victory at Edible Field

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

Bryan-College Station, Texas (July 11, 2022)- With 16 regular-season games left for the Bombers, the race for first place in the TCL continues to get tighter. The (19-11) Acadiana Cane Cutters were 1.5 games behind the (20-9) Brazos Valley Bombers coming into the game.

Before today’s game, the Bombers were 13-3 when scoring first; Tonight, however, was a different story. After taking a 5-3 lead in the 5th inning, the Cane Cutters tacked on three in the 6th, a pair in the 7th, and another in the 9th to take a 9-5 victory over the Bombers.

Both teams had great hitting performances, the Cane Cutters with 14 hits on the night, and the Bombers finished with 11. The Cane Cutters put up nine runs off their collection of hits and four walks. The Bombers on the other hand, only managed five runs, stranding eight runners on base and getting struck out 11 times.

The Brazos Valley looked great in the first inning. Ben Bosse, from Auburn University, rang up the 1st three Acadiana batters he faced and the Bombers scored one in the bottom of the inning, a Mike Adair RBI to bring home Jackson Cobb.

The Bombers scored three in the bottom of the 3rd after the Cane Cutters took a 3-1 lead in the top of the inning. Jackson Cobb, who finished 2-3 at the plate, recorded an RBI sac-fly for the Brazos Valley’s first run of the inning. With the bases loaded, Brayden Evans scored two with an RBI single to put the Bombers 4-3 after three innings.

The Brazos Valley was the next to score. JC Barry recorded his first RBI of the season in the 5th inning to bring home Evans from 3rd who reached off a double and stole 3rd to take a 5-3 lead.

After falling behind by two, the Cane Cutters responded in the 6th with a trio of runs to take the lead. Acadiana right fielder, River Orsak, recorded his only hit of the game, an RBI single to score one. The rest of the Cane Cutter runners in that inning were gifted to them by the Bombers’ pitching. With the bases loaded, Bombers’ Ross Fowler walked in two Acadiana in a row to give them the lead, 6-5.

Acadiana wasn’t done yet, scoring a pair of runs in the 7th and another in the ninth to extend their margin of victory to four and take a 9-5 victory.

The two teams face off four more times in the regular season, with the next game tomorrow night at Edible Field! We hope to see you there as the Bombers attempt to tie up this four-game series.