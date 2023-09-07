Campaign Announcements Involving Brazos County’s New District Judge Position And From Another Brazos County State Lawmaker

Campaign announcements have been made this week for two positions in next year’s elections.

There is at least one candidate for judge in Brazos County’s new 472nd district court. Jennifer Hebert is with the district attorney’s office leading the civil division. Before that, she was with the city of College Station as an assistant city attorney and municipal prosecutor.

And state representative Kyle Kacal announces on his social media that he is seeking re-election to his seventh term overall, and his second term in the current configuration of district 12 that includes a portion of Brazos County and all of Walker, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, and Washington counties.

The filing period for the primary elections next March starts November 11.