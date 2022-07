American Cameron Young is your the Round 1 leader at The Open Championship after firing an 8-under 64 at St. Andrew’s.

Irishman Rory McIlroy is in second place at 6-under (66) and Englishman Robert Dinwiddie and Aussie Cameron Smith are tied for third at 5-under (67).

15-time Major winner Tiger Woods made his highly anticipated return to The Old Course, firing a 6-over 78.

Round 2 gets underway at 12:35 AM (CST).