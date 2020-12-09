Calvert Woman Stuck In Traffic Is Arrested On A Charge Of A Bryan Bank Robbery

For the second time in three months, there has been a robbery at the bank inside the Bryan Kroger store.

A woman accused of threatening bodily injury to employees at First Convenience Bank Wednesday morning was arrested in about 20 minutes.

Bryan police report a vehicle driven by 53 year old Marilyn Romanos of Calvert was stuck in traffic near a crash at the freeway frontage road and Old Reliance.

No one was injured and Romanos left without any money.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Romanos remains in jail. No bond has been set.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News there has not been an arrest from an October 13th robbery at the same bank.

News release from Bryan police:

On December 9th, 2020, at 10:36 A.M. Officers were dispatched to the First Convenience Bank located in the 2300 block of Boonville Road for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

The suspect threatened bodily injury to employees and demanded money before fleeing the location without receiving any money.

The employees at the bank were able to relay suspect information to our Dispatch. In the suspects’ attempt to make a getaway they were delayed by an unrelated accident near the intersection of the North Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road and Old Reliance Road.

Officers working the accident recognized the suspect vehicle while it was delayed in traffic and made contact with the driver who matched the suspect description from the robbery.

Ultimately, the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect has been identified as Marilyn Romanos, 53-year-old, of Calvert, Texas.