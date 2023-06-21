Calvert Man Who Admits To Two Property Crimes In Brazos County Is Also Charged In Two Neighboring Counties

A Calvert man who admits to a pair of property crimes in Brazos County is sentenced to six years in prison.

29 year old Semaj Green entered a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office involving the 2022 theft of a motor vehicle and trailer and a 2019 residential burglary with the intent of assaulting a family member.

Online records show Green, who has been in jail since July 2022, is also being held on a pair of felony theft charges from Robertson County and a pair of felony theft charges from Burleson County.