Calvert Man Who Admits To Two Property Crimes In Brazos County Is Also Charged In Two Neighboring Counties

June 21, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of the Brazos County courthouse taken May 3, 2022.
Photo of Semaj Green from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Calvert man who admits to a pair of property crimes in Brazos County is sentenced to six years in prison.

29 year old Semaj Green entered a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office involving the 2022 theft of a motor vehicle and trailer and a 2019 residential burglary with the intent of assaulting a family member.

Online records show Green, who has been in jail since July 2022, is also being held on a pair of felony theft charges from Robertson County and a pair of felony theft charges from Burleson County.