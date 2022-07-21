California Governor Newsom Demands Explanation for UCLA’s Move to Big 10

SAN FRANCISCO, California – California Governor Gavin Newsom is demanding that UCLA explain it’s decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 10.

That’s according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom, speaking at a University of California Board of Regents meeting yesterday, said the school “must clearly explain to the public how this deal will improve the experience for all its student-athletes, will honor its century-old partnership with UC Berkeley, and will preserve the histories, rivalries, and traditions that enrich our communities.”

Both UCLA and USC announced last month that they would be moving to the Big 10 in 2024.