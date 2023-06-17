Caldwell Police Officer Hospitalized Following Exchange Of Gunfire With A Vehicle Burglary Suspect Who Was Killed

A Caldwell police officer is hospitalized following an exchange of gunfire with a vehicle burglary suspect who was killed.

Caldwell police chief Charles Barnes says this took place early Saturday morning.

One of multiple officers who responded to the report of several vehicle burglaries located two suspects.

In a news release, Barnes said the officer who caught one of the suspects became involved in a physical struggle.

After the suspect shot the officer, the officer returned fire, killing the suspect.

The Caldwell chief says the Texas Rangers are investigating, as is standard procedure for an officer involved shooting.

News release from the Caldwell police department:

The officer was transported by Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital for treatment. The officer is in stable condition at this time.

The identity of the officer and the deceased are not being released at this time, due to an on-going investigation by the Texas Rangers; which is standard procedure for an officer involved shooting.

Any further information regarding this incident should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers division.