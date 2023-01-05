Caldwell Man Admits To Sexual Abuse Of A Child That Took Place In College Station

A Caldwell man admits to a reduced sex crime charge involving an underaged girl in College Station.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Andres Anderson, 55, pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child yesterday and was sentenced to 30 years and 20 years in prison, respectively.

Anderson was arrested March 23, 2021 after a young girl disclosed that he had sexually abused her.

The child was interviewed at Scotty’s House after Anderson confessed to a family friend that he had abused the victim. Prior to Anderson’s confession, the victim had not made any disclosures.

Following the confession, the family friend reported the abuse to the College Station Police Department.

During the interview at Scotty’s House, the child described four separate acts of abuse she suffered at the hands of the defendant.

Another family member of Anderson recorded a phone conversation with Anderson in which he admitted to the abuse and said that he knew what he did was wrong.

College Station Police Department obtained a warrant for Anderson and he was later arrested in Laredo.

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child is a first degree felony punishable by 5-99 years or Life in Prison.

Indecency with a Child by Contact is punishable by 2-20 years in prison.

Anderson will be required to serve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Anderson’s plea of guilty prevented the victim from being required to testify in court.

Assistant district attorney Kara Comte issued the following statement: “We are grateful to two Brazos County citizens for showing concern for a young child. As a result, a young girl was finally able to find her voice and end her abuse. This sentence will ensure that Anderson can never hurt another child.”