Caldwell ISD Teacher And Coach Killed In A Crash At Highway 21 And OSR

Traffic was backed up at the intersection of Highway 21 and OSR west of Bryan for more than four hours Friday morning.

Bryan police report one person was killed following the collision of a semi and a passenger vehicle.

BPD’s preliminary investigation shows the semi failed to yield right of way while making a left turn from 21 to OSR.

The driver, who cooperated with officers, was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

The person who died was 29 year old Ryan Hooper, who lived in the Bryan/College Station area.

According to Caldwell ISD social media, Hooper taught seventh grade character education and coached Caldwell High School basketball and junior high football. Caldwell ISD’s social media stated “We expect a variety of reactions to this loss from our students, parents, and members of our staff. Counselors are available to every student and staff member who is in need of support.”