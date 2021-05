Caldwell High School has hired Snook athletic director Boone Patterson to be its next head football coach.

The story was first reported by The Eagle.

The move marks a jump up from 2A to 3A for Patterson, who went 11-12 in two seasons with the Blue Jays, including a 7-5 season in 2020.

He fills a void left by Matt Langley, who resigned after two years with the Hornets