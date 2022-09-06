C.C. Creations Holds A Groundbreaking Of Their $33 Million Dollar Custom Shirt Printing Facility

The largest custom screen printer in Texas is Bryan/College Station’s C.C. Creations.

With Tuesday’s groundbreaking of a $33 million dollar facility in north Bryan, owner and CEO Kenny Lawson expects to jump nationally from eighth to number three.

Lawson says their first climate controlled facility is called the legacy campus in recognition of the company’s 800 employees.

Production is expected to start by the end of 2023 at the 210,000 square foot facility, which will contain $8 million dollars of equipment.

Lawson says C.C. Creations other facilities in Bryan and College Station will remain open.

Click below to hear the groundbreaking program. The emcee is Bryan Broadcasting’s Mary Mike Hatcher. Speakers, in order of appearance, are Lucky Simple of C.C. Creations, Glen Brewer of the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce, Bryan city councilman Bobby Gutierrez, John Bush of the Bryan Business Council, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, and C.C. Creations owner and CEO Kenny Lawson.

Listen to “Groundbreaking of C.C. Creations new custom printing facility in northwest Bryan” on Spreaker.

News release from C.C. Creations:

In addition to celebrating 40 years in business this year, C.C. Creations has BIG plans to expand the company, starting with breaking ground on their new production facility, the C.C. Creations Legacy Campus.

Slated to open by the end of 2023, the Legacy Campus will be located North Bryan along 2818 at the Bryan Industrial Park.

The addition of the Legacy Campus Production Facility will be a pivotable step in satisfying anticipated growth rates that the company continues to see annually. As a staple in the Brazos Valley, C.C. Creations has served the community as a one-stop-shop for Screen Print, Embroidery, Promotional Products, Signs & Banners and Trophies & Awards for 40 years.

Although, the local name has caught the attention and customer base of many consumers across numerous industries nationwide, by providing the same top-notch customer service and quality of product that has been a foundation of the company’s success since 1982.

To support this growth, the 210,000 SQ. FT. facility will operate with state-of-the-art equipment and techniques, opening up a higher volume of daily capacity for manufacturing.

For example in screen print t-shirt production capacity, our current operation, housed in a 65,000 SQ. FT. facility allows a Daily Print Volume of 25,000 and 7.7 million t-shirts printed annually. The new facility will produce 50,000 daily and 15 million annually.

The C.C. Creations expansion will bring hundreds of additional employment opportunities to the Brazos Valley economic community. The company will be heavily recruiting throughout 2023 to support the operational growth. While a majority of openings will be heavy in production and manufacturing positions, the company will be offering opportunities company wide.