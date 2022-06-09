C.C. Creations 40th Anniversary Celebration On The Eve Of Groundbreaking Of Its New Facility

The 40th anniversary of Bryan-College Station based C.C. Creations was celebrated Thursday with a chamber of commerce business after hours event.

Later this summer, the state’s largest producer of promotional products breaks ground on a new facility in north Bryan.

Owner Kenny Lawson, who started with the company 36 years ago working part time while he was in college, bought the company in 2015.

Current employment is 510. When the company’s “legacy campus” opens next year, employment will rise to more than 750.

Click below to hear Kenny Lawson’s visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “C.C. Creations 40th anniversary celebration on the eve of groundbreaking of the company's new facility” on Spreaker.

Images of the new C.C. Creations “Legacy Campus” to be built in north Bryan courtesy of C.C. Creations: