BYU rolls past Navy 55-3 in season-opener with no fans

By DAVID GINSBURG

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Tyler Allgeier ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and BYU put the clamps on Navy’s usually potent triple option in a season-opening 55-3 rout Monday night inside an eerily empty stadium at the Naval Academy. The Cougars scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, led 31-0 at halftime and coasted to their most lopsided victory since a 70-6 blowout of Wagner in October 2015. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had none of the pageantry and atmosphere usually associated with a football game at Navy. All of the cheering came from the players on the sideline, mostly those from BYU.