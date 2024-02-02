Business Owner Arrested for Shooting Customer

College Station police responded to a shooting just before 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the Parallel Smoke Shop next to the College Station Walmart store.

According to CSPD tweets, one of the store owners had a verbal dispute with a customer, who was asked to leave. When the customer started to leave, she was shot by the store owner.

40 year-old Ahsan Khan was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

According to online jail records, this is Khan’s 5th arrest since 2011.