Bush Library And Museum Reopens Monday

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is pleased to announce that we are reopening to the public beginning tomorrow (Monday, October 18) at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at our website, Bush41.org

We will not be selling tickets onsite. We will be open at limited capacity but for our regular hours, which are Monday – Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Masks will be required for all visitors over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

Please help us spread the word. We’re excited for people to be able to see our three temporary exhibits, Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship, Oceans of Plastic, and George Bush: An Environmental President.