Bush Library And Museum Closing Due To Pandemic Surge

The pandemic surge is causing the Bush Library and Museum to close starting Monday (August 9, 2021).

The Bush Library is open Sunday (August 8) from noon until 5 p.m., and there are still tickets available for this weekend.

The Bush family gravesite and the museum grounds, including the presidential pond, will remain open to the public. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged while on the museum grounds.

Library staff will continue to respond to e-mail requests for records. Staff will also be creating online programming.

News release from the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum:

The National Archives is committed to the health and safety of our visitors and staff. As such, they have made the difficult decision to close the Bush Library and Museum to the public until COVID conditions improve in Brazos County. Refunds will be processed for any museum admission tickets that have already been purchased.

The Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds, including the Presidential Pond, will remain open to the public. Barbless-hook fishing is permitted in the pond, family picnics and photography are permitted on the grounds, however restroom facilities and drinking fountains are not available. We encourage social distancing and facial coverings while on the grounds.

Bush Library staff will continue to serve the public remotely by responding to emailed requests for records and by creating online programming. To see a current listing of available programs, visit the events tab at www.bush41.org

We are closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19. Please follow the Bush Library and Museum on social media or check www.bush41.org for updates.