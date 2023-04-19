Bush Library and Museum Celebrates 25th Anniversary

News release from George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum:

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum Silver Celebration

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: Free museum admission from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Musical Entertainment and Refreshments from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Hosted By: George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Location: George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum grounds

Join us on Saturday, April 22, for the Silver Celebration: 25 Years of the Bush Library and Museum! This community-wide event will feature free museum admission from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. along with special activities and entertainment from 5 – 9 p.m. The evening activities include live musical entertainment and will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display!

Bring your lawn chairs and coolers to enjoy musical entertainment, but please no pets, glass, or alcohol. Enjoy live music as the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, Aggieland Mariachi, the Singing Cadets, and Killer Dueling Pianos rock the plaza. Inside the museum, we’ll have free cake and refreshments, along with an opportunity for you to see the exhibit Mandela: The Official Exhibition, for free. The evening will culminate with a long awaited, spectacular fireworks display!

Parking for this event will be free and plentiful in the Fan Field lot on Research Parkway, directly across from the Bush Library and Museum. Barbara Bush Drive will be closed beginning at 4:30, so you must enter the event via Research Parkway. For your safety, please only park in designated areas and not on roadways.

Students who participated in the College Station ISD coloring contest that featured the front of the Bush Library and Museum and the 4141 Locomotive will be able to see the winning entries, which will be on display in the classroom. All CSISD students who come to view their art will receive a free book.

Special thanks to the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, Texas A&M University, the City of College Station, and Visit College Station for making this event possible.

Schedule of Events :

9:30 a.m. — Bush Library and Museum opens for free until 8:30 p.m.

5 p.m. — Texas A&M Women’s Chorus performs; bounce houses, coloring contest viewing, cake, food trucks open

5:30 — Aggieland Mariachi performs

6:00 — The Killer Dueling Pianos start taking your requests!

8:15 — The Singing Cadets perform

8:50 — FIREWORKS!

To RSVP, visit Bush41.org/events or contact Tracy Paine at 979-691-4014 or tracy.paine@nara.gov for more information.

Click below to hear Acting Diretor Bob Holzweiss visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia:

Listen to “George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Celebrates 25th Anniversary” on Spreaker.