Burn Ban Returns For Unincorporated Areas Of Brazos County

Brazos County commissioners adopted a burn ban during Tuesday’s meeting.

That followed the recommendation from the chiefs of all the rural fire departments…as presented by deputy emergency management director Jason Ware.

The burn ban, covering unincorporated areas of Brazos County, is for 90 days unless rain results in an early end.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of the burn ban that was adopted during the July 25, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the July 25, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.