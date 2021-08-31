Burleson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Returns To Work

The Burleson County sheriff’s office chief deputy is back at work, two weeks after he was shot.

John Pollock sent a news release Tuesday morning identifying two other suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month near Somerville Lake off FM 60 at the Dollar General store.

Arrest warrants have been issued for an unidentified 15 year old and for 18 year old Jayshua Hedge of Houston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burleson County sheriff’s office at 979-567-4343.

Pollock’s news release stated that their investigation has included assistance by the Somerville and Caldwell police departments, Texas park rangers, and the Texas department of public safety.