BTU Winter Weather Preparations To Produce And Deliver Electricity

As temperatures drop into the single digits early next week, measures are in place to produce and distribute electricity at BTU.

Executive director of business and customer operations David Werley says the wild card during cold weather is making sure power plants around Texas remain in operation…where officials at the ERCOT state electric grid are expecting record consumption.

Werley asks anyone affected by power outages to turn off furnaces and other devices that draw a lot of electricity…then wait 20 minutes after service is restored to turn them back on. He says that helps prevent BTU fuses from blowing.

BTU and other providers are prepared to deal with ice covered power lines.

Werley says because of smartmeters, BTU customers don’t have to report outages.

Click below for comments from David Werley, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Additional information from BTU:

Customers can take some actions listed below now to prepare for the unseasonably cold weather.

1. Set your thermostat as low as comfortably possible. The recommended setting is 68°F or lower and even lower while you are sleeping or away from home. Many customers, especially those in the rural territory, can expect to see a rise in their bill if they have electric heat, specifically heat pumps. Heat pumps draw air from outside then warm it to the desired temperature. The colder the outside air temperature, the more difficult it is for your heat pump to warm it up. Many of these systems are equipped with auxiliary heat strips that use resistance heating to quickly warm the cold air. The heat strips use a significant amount of energy. Do not turn the thermostat up by more than two degrees at a time to avoid engaging the auxiliary heat strips.

2. Cold weather is a good time to check for drafts around your windows and doors. Use weather stripping or caulk to seal leaks to prevent heated air from escaping and cold air coming in.

3. Open window blinds/drapes, especially south facing, during the day to let the sun’s radiant heat naturally warm your home, close them at night or on overcast days to help keep the chill out. Blinds, drapes, and shades on windows can help reduce draftiness of windows. Many window treatments such as films, window quilts, etc. reduce heat loss.

4. If you will be using a portable electric heater, only turn it on when you are in the room and make sure it is not near drapes, furniture or other combustible items to avoid a fire hazard.