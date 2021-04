Megan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, and BTU linemen visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the ins and outs of their job, technological changes over the years, different power outage scenarios, how the pandemic has affected their business, the linemen’s rodeo, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

