BTU Update on WTAW

David Werley, BTU’s Executive Director of Business and Customer Operations, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about why the winter storm has caused so many power outages, what to expect in the next few days, why buying electricity from other locations is not an option, why BTU has to obey ERCOT’s orders, the fairness of rolling outages, the cost of winterizing power plants in Texas, Governor Abbott’s comments about ERCOT’s leadership, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

