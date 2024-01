Meagan Brown, BTU’s Public Information Office, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the recent cold snap, preparing for weather, recent updates to the power grid, buying and selling power, the Power Share Fund, progress at the new headquarters, a transmission project, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

