BTU Presents Its First Strategic Plan

For the first time, Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) has a strategic plan. A Colorado based consultant was hired to meet with BTU executives in April and May.

Tim Blodgett presented a 12 page report during the September BTU board meeting this month that included employees developing a mission statement and five core values.

Blodgett says the biggest challenge with the strategic plan is having the money and staff time to comply with BTU’s mission and core values.

The BTU mission statement “is to improve the quality of life of our community by providing exceptional electric reliability and excellent customer service at competitive and stable rates.”

The five core values are safety, infrastructure, service, finance, and workforce.

