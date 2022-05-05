BTU Power Plants Ready For Unseasonably Hot Temperatures Before ERCOT Issued An Advisory

Local electric generator and provider BTU was ready before the operator of most of the Texas electric power grid told other operators to bring back power plants that were down for maintenance in order to provide electricity this weekend during extremely hot weather.

BTU public information officer Meagan Brown says they are not expecting to issue any customer notifications this weekend.

Brown thinks power grid operator ERCOT is taking a conservative approach in light of Uri about making sure everybody is aware of this weekend’s conditions.

And the unseasonably hot temperatures may be an opportunity for BTU to sell excess power, which was done during record cold conditions associated with Uri.

Click below for comments from Meagan Brown, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “BTU Power Plants are ready for unseasonably hot temperatures before ERCOT issued an advisory” on Spreaker.