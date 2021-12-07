BTU General Manager’s Impressions Of ERCOT’s Interim CEO’s Recent Visit To Bryan/College Station

The interim president/CEO of the operator of most of the electric grid in Texas recently visited with members of a Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

BTU general manager Gary Miller was among those hearing what’s being done at ERCOT to not repeat power outages and rolling outages that happened last February.

New rules require electric generators and natural gas companies that supply fuel to generators to certify to ERCOT that they have winterized their facilities.

Miller says BTU has met ERCOT’s requirements and is going above and beyond that certification.

BTU provided power without interruption during last February’s storm for its customers and sold power to other providers.

BTU customers were not charged the additional cost for electricity during last February’s storm. Miller says they will continue to the best of their ability to not put BTU in a financial burden.

