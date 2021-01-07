BTU Conducts a Customer Service Satisfaction Survey

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) is conducting a customer service satisfaction survey.

David Werley, Business and Customer Operations Director, says participants are selected randomly, and this is not to be confused with the City of Bryan broadband survey.

When BTU last conducted this survey, in 2016, they received a 93% approval rating, which compares to about 80% nationally.

News release from BTU:

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) has partnered with GreatBlue Research, LLC to conduct a customer satisfaction survey. GreatBlue is a tenured market research group based out of Connecticut. This customer satisfaction survey is separate from the City of Bryan’s survey gauging potential interest in a municipally owned broadband service that will occur in January.

The GreatBlue survey consists of polling randomly selected residential and commercial customers by phone and online regarding their experience doing business with BTU. BTU encourages those who have been contacted to participate, and appreciates feedback from our customers to help us consistently provide elite customer service, beneficial programs and high reliability.