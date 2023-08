BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities) public information officer Meagan Brown visits with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs August 17, 2023.

Topics include providing electricity during the current heat wave, BTU selling electricity to the power grid, BTU’s new “round up” program to assist those who can’t pay power bills, how to go about installing solar energy panels, and an explanation of BTU’s tree trimming program.

