BTU Board Is Told Grant Money Remains Available For Customers Having Trouble Paying Bills

As the Bryan city council and BTU board continue receiving citizen requests to stop disconnect notices, BTU administrators say grant money remains available for customers who are having trouble paying their bills.

BTU customer operations manager Vicki Reim told the board on Monday that seven organizations pledged $188,000 dollars in June and July in customer assistance.

Reim reported from July 15 through August 10, the number of BTU accounts eligible for disconnection fell from 2,116 to 473. The amount of money owned to BTU during the same period dropped from $700,000 to $228,000 dollars. And as of August 10, BTU has 334 active payment arrangements.

Reim also reported 111 accounts that have not been reconnected since July 20. She explained that historical data showed most of those customers have moved and have not contacted BTU about paying their bills.

Click below for comments from Vicki Reim during the August 10, 2020 BTU board meeting.

