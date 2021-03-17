BTU Among Texas Power Providers Paying ERCOT For Other Companies Not Paying Their Share

BTU has been among Texas electric providers picking up the slack from other generators who have not paid ERCOT additional costs associated with last month’s winter storm.

Bryan city manager Kean Register report during the last city council meeting did not include how much additional money BTU has paid.

Register says it’s been part of ERCOT’s operations for 20 years, but it’s something “that hasn’t happened to this extent.”

Register says costs from the winter storm have not affected BTU’s reserve policy and what BTU bond holders have been told.

Register told the council he hopes BTU doesn’t have to continue help footing the bill. That could lead to rate increases.

