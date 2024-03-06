Bryan’s Shipwreck Grill Restaurant Is Sailing Across Villa Maria To The Former Amico Nave Building

Bryan’s Shipwreck Grill restaurant is sailing across Villa Maria Road to the former Amico Nave restaurant.

The owners of both restaurants received the Bryan city council’s approval for a $100,000 dollar grant to develop Shipwreck Grill’s new location.

The application from Wade and Mary Beckman shows a ship becoming a part of the exterior of the Amico Nave building.

The grant, from the city of Bryan’s corridor beautification grant program, will also go towards improved parking and new signage.

The Beckman’s application says they are spending $797,622 dollars on the building, parking, and signage. Another $184,000 is going into equipment and furnishings.

A city review gave the Beckman’s application a score of 92 out of 100.

The request received the blessing of city staff in part because it will beautify the area and because taxable property values are estimated to increase by over $1 million dollars.

The Beckman’s say Shipwreck Grill has a 15 year track record of success though it has been challenging since the pandemic and what they say is the current state of restaurant economics.

The application does not say what will become of the present Shipwreck Grill location.

The council awarded the grant on a six to nothing vote without any public discussion.

Click HERE to read and download information from the grant application associated with the new Shipwreck Grill location.

Click HERE to read and download additional information from the city of Bryan.