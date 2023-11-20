Bryan’s Save Our Streets Ministries Receives Challenge Grant Opportunity To Finish Its Capital Campaign

Bryan based Save Our Streets (SOS) Ministries has received a challenge grant opportunity that can complete their $7.5 million dollar capital campaign.

The Mabee Foundation has offered $1.45 million dollars, contingent on SOS Ministries raising $890,000 by October 10, 2024.

The campaign will add an 11,000 square foot classroom expansion, a new 11,000 square foot vocational training and administration building, and a prayer garden.

The non-profit currently serves more than 600 children and adults with the assistance of 300 volunteers and 75 organizations.

News release from Save Our Streets (SOS) Ministries:

SOS Ministries is excited to announce the ministry is nearing the final stages of raising support for its approximately $7.5 million Ignite the Next Generation Capital Campaign they publicly announced in the spring of 2022. SOS has already raised approximately $5.2 million and recently received a $1.45 million Challenge Grant from the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation with the contingency of SOS raising the remaining $890,000 by October 10, 2024. SOS is seeking the community’s support in raising the last $890,000 to successfully secure the Challenge Grant’s $1.45 million award and complete their campaign to IGNITE the next generation for the Kingdom and glory of God!

SOS Ministries was founded by J.J. Ramirez, former drug dealer and ex-addict, in 1993 to “Rescue, Restore, and Release” those they serve from drug and gang-infested environments where abuse, poverty, and violence are a way of life. SOS is located on 20 acres near Downtown Bryan, in the heart of the neighborhoods they serve. What started as a ministry primarily reaching gang members has expanded to impact entire families, children to adults, in culturally relevant ways…meeting them where they are. With the help of 300 volunteers and 75 partner organizations, SOS invests in the daily lives of over 600 children, teens, women, and men through high-impact discipleship programs, vocational training, life skills education, and outreaches focused on spiritual and community transformation.

Founder and Director, JJ Ramirez told us, “We are building something that will stay here long after I am gone and that way, we can instill this next generation with even greater passion to be ignited for the glory of God. We are bringing up sons and daughters in our ministry, to do far greater than we can even imagine.”

The heart of the Ignite the Next Generation Capital Campaign is to enable more women, men, and children for generations to come to experience the strength and love of God through the vision and ministry of SOS. The goal is to expand SOS programs and facilities to widen the ministry’s reach and deepen their impact for Jesus in our community. The campaign will add 11,000 sq. ft. Classroom Expansion to the ministry’s current 20,000 sq. ft. facility, a NEW 11,000 sq. ft. Vocational Training and Administration building, and a beautiful prayer garden to bless those they serve. These additions will help SOS fulfill its mission to RESCUE the broken and hurting, RESTORE them to new life in Jesus Christ, and RELEASE the power and blessings of God in and through them to impact the lives of others.

Campaign Chair, Doug French, “When I think about the future of SOS, I think about opportunity and I think about impact. As we build up more and more capacity with facilities and infrastructure, the impact SOS will have in this community, through God, will continue to grow.”

If you are interested in learning more about SOS Ministries and the Ignite the Next Generation Capital Campaign, please contact the SOS office at (979) 775-5357, visit saveourstreetsministries.org, or reach out to their Campaign Committee. Special thanks to these dedicated Campaign Committee members for their continued efforts to Ignite the Next Generation: Doug and Kara French, Bill and Gina Flores, & David and Julia Gardner.