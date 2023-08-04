Bryan’s Mayor And City Manager Responses To Councilman’s Vote Against Building An Indoor Tennis Center

Bryan’s mayor and city manager responds to a city councilman’s reason for voting against building an indoor tennis center at Midtown Park.

During the council’s July 31st special meeting, Ray Arrington said he tried since May 10th to see city manager Kean Register and discuss the project and get “information that you all have or some of the council members have (that) I was not privy to”. Arrington said without the information and getting answers to his questions, “I don’t think I would be fair to the voters that voted for me if I went along with this without having full knowledge of this because I don’t”, “I cannot vote for this.”

Register told Arrington “That is not true, and I will provide you with the information again if you don’t have it.”

Arrington then told Register “Sir, I beg to differ with you.” Then Register told Arrington “I’ll be glad to show it to you.”

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez ended the exchange by calling for a vote on the city of Bryan’s interlocal agreement with Texas A&M on the indoor tennis center. The motion was approved on a six to one vote, with Arrington voting no.

Two days later, the mayor brought up the exchange on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs. Gutierrez, describing what happened as “a little misfortune the other day”, said all councilmembers received answers to Arrington’s questions.

