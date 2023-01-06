Bryan’s Firefighters Union And City Management Reach A Proposed Contract That The City Council Will Consider

Details are released of a proposed contract between the Bryan firefighters union and city management.

The city council takes up the proposed contract in private Tuesday afternoon before considering final action in public Tuesday evening.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed contract between the city of Bryan and the Bryan firefighters union that will be considered by the city council during its January 10, 2023 meeting.

Click HERE to read and download a city of Bryan document summarizing the proposed contract between the Bryan firefighters union and the city of Bryan.

The union dropped from its last proposal, the elimination of the city’s no tolerance drug and alcohol policy while firefighters are at work. Also gone from the new proposal, is free health insurance.

One compromise involves firefighters getting paid time off to conduct union business. This formalizes a practice that has been used by BFD for years. But the new policy excludes paid time off for conducting political activity.

Another new contract clause creates a grievance procedure that includes possible arbitration if agreed to by the union member and the city manager.

The proposed contract has revisions in other clauses that were sought by the union. A firefighter would be allowed to have a union representative during disciplinary matters. A health and safety committee would be created and would meet four times a year. BFD would be required to address staffing in an emergency situation. And there is a goal for firefighters to be paid at the level with eight comparable cities.

The contract includes two new clauses proposed by the city. One is requiring the union to review each year “its policies and practices to ensure confidence is not eroded in the fire department, city management, and especially the public.”

Another new clause requires the union to submit finance requests through the fire chief except during contract negotiations.

The proposal also includes a no strike clause for the union and revising the firefighter hiring and promotion process as sought by the city.

The city wanted a five year contract, but is agreeing with the union’s desire for a three year contract with a possible two year option.

Click below for comments from Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez, visiting on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs January 4, 2023 about negotiations between the city and the firefighters union.