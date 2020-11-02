Bryan’s Fire Chief Is Retiring

Bryan fire chief Randy McGregor is retiring.

That’s according to a post made Monday afternoon on the BFD Facebook page.

McGregor, who joined BFD in 1983, has served as chief since 2012.

While McGregor has been chief, he has overseen the city council’s decision to place four firefighters on each engine and ladder company, the opening of the new fire station #2, and achieving a class one ISO rating that lowers fire insurance premiums.

McGregor was also named Texas fire chief of the year in 2015 by the Texas fire chief’s association.

The Facebook post did not announce interim leadership after McGregor steps down in late January.