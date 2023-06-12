Bryan Women Heading To State Custody After Admitting To Crimes In Brazos County District Court

A Bryan woman admits in Brazos County district court to four felony and three misdemeanor crimes that took place between April of 2021 and December of 2022. 38 year old Cynthia Durning was sentenced to a total of 12 months in a state jail. Documents from Brazos County courts show Durning committed four forgeries. One of them involved taking up to $2,500 dollars from a victim over the age of 65. Durning was also convicted of using someone else’s drivers license number. The online records also show this will be the third time Durning will be incarcerated, following a felony theft in 2017 and DWI in 2007.

A Bryan woman is headed to prison after admitting to drunk driving with two prior convictions. 39 year old Christy Garza was arrested last October by Bryan police. A plea agreement between Garza and the Brazos County district attorney’s office also included admitted to violating probation from her second DWI conviction. Garza was sentenced to three years for the third DWI, with no right of appeal.