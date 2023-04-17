Bryan Woman Who Admits To A DWI With Three Prior Convictions Receives A Prison Sentence

A Bryan woman admitting to drunk driving with three prior convictions results in a 12 year prison sentence.

42 year old Lacreshia Reliford entered a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office last week.

Reliford was arrested by Bryan police in October 2021 while driving with a baby in her car.

Prosecutors say her blood alcohol level was .114.

According to online court records, Reliford pleaded guilty to an enhanced misdemeanor charge of driving with an invalid license that took place in January 2023, with prosecution being barred in that case.

Reliford’s prior DWI convictions took place in 2006 and 2012 in Brazos County and in Burleson County in 2013.

Reliford previously went to prison after admitting to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place in 2013.