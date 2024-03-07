Bryan Woman Wanted

News release from Brazos County Crime Stoppers:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating Mary Jane Gomez, 27, who is wanted for MTP/assault. Her last known residence was in the 3900 block of College Main, but she’s believed to still be in the area.

If you have any information regarding Ms. Gomez, contact SGT Doug Lindley at 979-361-3888, dlindley@brazoscountytx.gov, or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS). We appreciate our partners in the media assisting with broadcasting this information to our community, please feel free to share on your social media as well.