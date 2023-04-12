Bryan Woman Returns To Jail For The Sixth Time Since March 6

A Bryan woman has spent 28 of the last 36 days in the Brazos County jail following her sixth arrest.

Online records show it was the fourth time since March 6 that 35 year old Erica Jenkins was arrested by Bryan police for public intoxication.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the Family Dollar store on West Villa Maria after a store employee reported according to the arrest report that Jenkins placed unpaid merchandise in her backpack. Jenkins was also charged with theft with seven prior convictions.

Meantime, prosecutors have declined to file formal charges from three arrests last month. Jenkins was arrested March 11 for family violence assault causing bodily injury, on March 24 for spitting on two detention officers, and March 31 for violating a protection order.