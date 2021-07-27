Bryan Woman Killed By A Possible Hit And Run Driver

A Bryan woman was identified Tuesday as the person who was killed by a possible hit and run driver Monday morning.

Bryan police tweeted 67 year old Brenda Nixon was a pedestrian who was struck at East William Joel Bryan and Freeman.

The intersection, along WJB between Sue Haswell Park and Villa Maria…was closed for about 90 minutes.

Original story:

Bryan Police responded to an accident near the intersection of East William Joel Bryan Parkway and Freeman Avenue Monday at 7 a.m.

According to BPD tweets, the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run accident.